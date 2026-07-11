Most people have never heard of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Most people can, however, describe exactly what low BDNF feels like: words that don’t come as quickly as they used to. Names that slip. The sense that learning something new takes longer than it once did. That familiar feeling of mental fog that settles in after a poor night’s sleep or a period of sustained stress.

BDNF is the protein responsible for all of that. Think of it as the brain’s infrastructure budget: when levels are high, the brain repairs existing neural connections, builds new ones, and in the hippocampus, generates entirely new neurons. When levels drop, maintenance gets deferred. The brain gets slower, less flexible, and more vulnerable to the kind of structural decline that, over years, becomes cognitive impairment. In Alzheimer’s disease, BDNF levels in the hippocampus are significantly lower than in healthy brains of the same age. Raising them isn’t a cure, but it’s the clearest preventive lever in the neuroscience.

BDNF declines naturally with age. It also drops with chronic stress, sleep deprivation, physical inactivity, and a diet high in sugar and ultra-processed food. If several of those apply to your current life, your BDNF is almost certainly lower than it should be.

The Study That Shows the Brain Can Grow Back

In 2011, Kirk Erickson and colleagues at the University of Illinois ran a randomized controlled trial that showed something the medical mainstream still hasn’t fully absorbed.

They enrolled 120 older adults and randomly assigned half to a moderate aerobic exercise program and half to stretching. After one year, brain MRI showed that the hippocampus in the exercise group had grown by 2%.¹ The hippocampus is roughly the size of a curved finger buried deep in each temporal lobe. Think of it as the brain’s librarian: the structure that decides which experiences get filed as long-term memories and which get discarded. In healthy adults, it loses 1 to 2% of its volume per year from early adulthood onward. In Alzheimer’s disease, it’s the first structure to show damage.

The exercise group reversed the loss, growing hippocampal volume in a brain region that most people assume can only shrink.

The researchers also measured BDNF in the blood of both groups. The greater the increase in BDNF, the greater the hippocampal growth.¹ BDNF was the mechanism: the specific signal that told the hippocampus to rebuild.

The participants were older adults walking at moderate intensity for 40 minutes, three times a week.

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Why the Timing of This Matters More Than Most People Realize

The hippocampus doesn’t start shrinking at 65. Measurable volume loss begins in the late 20s, at roughly 1 to 2% per year through midlife and beyond. By the time someone develops symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, they’ve typically been accumulating hippocampal damage for 15 to 20 years. The cognitive decline noticeable at 75 was set in motion at 55.

The optimal window for the BDNF habits in this post is now. Specifically, it’s the years before any noticeable decline, when the brain still has enough capacity to respond vigorously to the inputs that build it. The Erickson study participants averaged 66 years old, and their hippocampus grew. The biology is responsive even then. But earlier is better, and most people in their 40s and 50s are still in the window where the investment pays the most.

What This Post Covers

The paid section below gives you five specific BDNF habits, the distinct biological mechanism behind each one, and the exact dose the research supports. Not “exercise is good for your brain” but the specific type of exercise, the specific intensity, the specific duration, and why that particular combination is what produces the BDNF response. The same level of specificity applies to sleep, to a specific dietary input, to a specific form of mental challenge, and to one habit most people do every day that actively suppresses the phases of sleep when BDNF peaks.

A downloadable BDNF lifestyle tracker is at the end.