Hi friends,

After our deep dive into productivity yesterday, I’m excited to try something new for November.

My promise to you has always been: No wasted time, just reliable, practical and effective guidance, based on over a decade of integrative and preventive medicine knowledge and the most solid scientific evidence.

To deliver on that promise every single day, I’m introducing a new format.

From now on, you’ll get a 1-Minute Health Tip in your inbox every morning (except Saturdays, which will remain our weekly deep dive).

We’ll cover everything—no prescriptions needed (sorry Big Pharma!).

Expect practical help for real life: brighter mood, calmer nerves, happiness, mindful eating, blood sugar control, weight loss, intermittent fasting, beating cravings, better sleep, joint-friendly workouts, decoding food labels, gut health… The sky is the limit.

Think of these as your daily shot of health wisdom—a myth-buster, a small habit, or an answer to a common question. Big change begins with small, consistent steps.

Here is your first one:

How to Avoid Glucose Spikes (Part I)