In 1972, a physician named Donald Fredrickson published the classification system that put low-density lipoprotein (LDL) at the center of cardiovascular risk. It was the best available framework for its time, built around what could actually be measured in a clinical lab. The problem wasn’t that anyone got the science wrong. The problem was that the most important variable (the number of atherogenic particles in the blood) wasn’t technically measurable yet. So researchers measured the next best thing: the cholesterol mass inside those particles. That number became LDL cholesterol.

Five decades later, the better measurement exists. It costs roughly the same as a standard lipid panel, requires no extra blood draw, and doesn’t need the patient to fast. For most people, it tells the same story as LDL. But for a significant minority, it tells a completely different one.

That measurement is apolipoprotein B, or ApoB. And in March 2026, the major US cardiovascular guidelines formally recommended it for the first time.

The Cargo Versus the Trucks

Your standard lipid panel measures cholesterol. But cholesterol doesn’t float freely through your blood. It’s packaged inside particles and ferried around. These particles are what actually contact and penetrate your artery walls.

Picture LDL particles as delivery trucks moving through a city. Your LDL cholesterol number, the one on your standard panel, measures the total cargo in all the trucks combined. It tells you nothing about how many trucks are on the road.

A city with forty trucks carrying 5,000 lbs of cargo each is a very different situation from two hundred trucks carrying 1,000 lbs each, even if the total cargo weight is identical. The more trucks, the more chances one of them runs into a wall. Your arteries don’t count the cholesterol inside the particles. They’re exposed to the particles themselves.

ApoB cuts through this by counting the trucks directly. Atherogenic particles are those that can infiltrate artery walls and contribute to plaque, and every single one carries exactly one ApoB molecule. LDL particles, VLDL (very-low-density lipoprotein) particles, IDL (intermediate-density lipoprotein) particles, Lp(a): each one carries exactly one. Because the ratio is always 1:1, an ApoB test gives a direct count of every particle circulating in your blood that has the capacity to cause a blockage.

Per Empirical Health’s analysis of the guideline evidence, every 10 mg/dL reduction in ApoB is associated with a 9% drop in heart disease risk. That relationship holds consistently across the evidence base, and each increment counts.

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The Problem Your Doctor Might Not Know to Look For

In most people, LDL and ApoB track each other reasonably well. When LDL is high, ApoB tends to be high. When LDL is controlled, ApoB is usually controlled too. The standard panel works fine for them.

But in a meaningful subset of adults, the two diverge. Research published in Circulation found that between 8% and 18% of adults have discordant ApoB and LDL-C (LDL cholesterol) values. Among those with metabolic syndrome features, the proportion is higher.

The discordance that matters clinically runs in one direction: a person can have a normal-looking LDL while carrying a high number of small, dense particles. Small dense LDL carries less cholesterol per particle, so the total cholesterol reading underestimates the total particle burden. A doctor looking only at LDL sees a clean panel. ApoB tells a different story.

The people most likely to have this pattern are those with elevated triglycerides, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, low HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, or significant weight around the waist. If any of those apply to you, your LDL number may not be giving you the full picture.

This is exactly the gap the 1972 classification system couldn’t close. The measurement problem has been solved. The question is just whether someone orders the right test.

The paid section gives you your specific ApoB target by risk category, the clinical evidence behind each way to reach it, and the reason some people on statins keep having cardiac events that a standard panel never predicted. You’ll also find your apob risk and reduction tracker, which lets you score your own likelihood of discordance today and measure what actually moves your number over the next 90 days.