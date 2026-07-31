A car engine that’s running rough will throw a dozen possible explanations at you: a cylinder misfiring, a sensor drifting out of range, a belt starting to fray. A good mechanic doesn’t guess. They plug in a diagnostic scanner, and within seconds it ranks the problems by how much power each one is costing you. You fix the misfire first, because the scanner told you exactly where the loss is coming from instead of leaving you to guess.

Cancer risk has never had that kind of scanner. For decades, prevention advice has read like a mechanic guessing at the noise: eat better, move more, drink less, wear sunscreen, all bundled together with no sense of which one is actually costing you the most, or what to do about it this week.

That changed recently.

A team at the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the World Health Organization’s cancer arm, published the most detailed diagnostic scan cancer risk has ever gotten.¹ Using cancer registry data from 185 countries and 36 cancer types, the researchers ranked exactly how much of the global cancer burden traces back to each modifiable exposure, from the most obvious to some that rarely make headlines.

Roughly 4 in 10 cancer diagnoses worldwide trace back to something modifiable. That’s the headline. What matters more is what you do with it, and that’s what the rest of this post is for.

What Surprised Me Most Reading This Data

Before we get to the protocol, one finding is worth pausing on, because it changes how you should think about a habit most people never flag as risky.

Alcohol’s cancer risk doesn’t have a safe floor. A comprehensive meta-analysis pooling 572 studies and more than 486,000 cancer cases found that risk climbs from the first drink, not from some higher threshold you cross later.² For breast cancer specifically, every additional standard drink per day raised risk by about 10%.³

That’s not the message most people hear from a glass of wine with dinner, and it’s worth sitting with rather than rushing past.

I’ll say plainly that this is the finding most likely to change how you think about a habit you’ve never flagged as risky. Smoking gets warning labels. A dinner glass of cabernet doesn’t, and the dose-response curve doesn’t care about that difference.

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Why This Matters More Than It Used To

Here’s the part that makes this feel less like background reading and more like something worth acting on this year.

A large US analysis of 33 cancer types found that 14 of them, including breast, colorectal, kidney, uterine, pancreatic, and several blood cancers, showed rising incidence in adults under 50 between 2010 and 2019, even as many of those same cancers held steady or declined in older adults.⁴

Researchers openly admit they don’t have one clean explanation for the shift. What they do agree on is that it isn’t happening at the edges of a handful of unlucky cases, or confined to a single organ or cancer type. It’s a broad, genuine trend, and it’s moving in the wrong direction in exactly the age range most of this newsletter’s readers sit in.

Zoom out further and the picture gets more urgent. The World Health Organization warned this year that annual new cancer cases worldwide are on track to climb from about 20.6 million to nearly 35 million by 2050, largely as populations age, with cancer already the second leading cause of death globally.⁵

Researchers analyzing three decades of global cancer data go a step further, projecting that cancer is on track to overtake cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in every country sometime this century.⁶

That’s the trajectory we’re all living inside right now.

What This Mean for You

You now know that a real, ranked scan of cancer risk exists, and you’ve seen one surprising place where the numbers run deeper than most people assume.

In the paid section below, I walk you through: